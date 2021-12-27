 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

COVID-19 cluster infections rising at Seoul's educational facilities

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 27, 2021 - 15:37       Updated : Dec 27, 2021 - 15:37
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
Coronavirus cluster infections have been on the rise at young children's educational facilities in Seoul, the city government said Monday.

The Seoul government said as many as 270 children tested positive for COVID-19 last week as parts of infection clusters traced to daycare centers, kindergartens and other educational facilities.

The number of COVID-19 infections traced to an English language academy in the southern ward of Gwanak, for instance, reached 76 from Dec. 19-25, while similar clusters at two daycare centers in Dongjak Ward and Yeongdeungpo Ward reported infections of 58 and 28, respectively.

Last week's 270 infections from educational facility clusters marked a threefold increase from 90 such infections during the preceding week, the government noted.

Seoul also reported 152 COVID-19 patients related to multi-use facilities, 142 patients related to hospitals and nursing facilities, 78 patients related to companies and 34 patients related to religious facilities last week, it added.

The government said the capital's infection reproduction index has remained below 1 since Dec. 19 and the average daily number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was 2,258.6 last week, down from 2,684 in the preceding week. But the weekly number of COVID-19 deaths in Seoul increased from 163 to 178 in the same period, it added. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114