Im Si-wan, Ko A-sung and Son Hyun-ju to make anticipated return with drama ‘Tracer’

Im Si-wan appears as the team manager of the National Tax Service’s tax bureau in “Tracer.” (Wavve)

The largest South Korean streaming platform Wavve is scheduled to release its first 2022 original series “Tracer” on Jan. 7.



The series will also get its terrestrial broadcast premiere on MBC as their new Friday-Saturday drama series following “The Red Sleeve.”



Directed by Lee Seung-young, who was behind crime thriller “Missing Noir M” (2015) and “Voice Season 2” (2018), “Tracer” is an action drama about the National Tax Service’s officials.



Actors Im Si-wan and Ko A-sung are returning to an MBC production for the first time in five years since “The King in Love” and “Radiant Office,” respectively.



Im takes on the role of the tax bureau’s new team manager who is willing to do anything to achieve his goal, while co-star Ko will play a skilled investigator who is unafraid to face the world head-on and chase after tax evaders.



Ko A-sung plays a skilled investigator of the National Tax Service in “Tracer.” (Wavve)

Veteran actor Son Hyun-ju, whose last MBC drama was “Hit” in 2007, plays the head of the Central Regional Tax Service.



Son Hyun-ju plays the head of the Central Regional Tax Service in “Tracer.” (Wavve)