Korea approves Pfizer oral drug

An oral drug for COVID-19 is likely to become available from late January, following the Food and Drug Ministry’s decision Monday to issue emergency authorization for Paxlovid, Pfizer’s oral pill for COVID-19.
The announcement came five days after the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency requested an emergency authorization of the drug, manufactured by the global drug giant.
“As the number of COVID-19 patients and those in serious condition has been increasing, we comprehensively considered the need to introduce pills that patients can take themselves, the examination review of safety and effectiveness of the drug and the results of an expert committee meeting,” an agency official said during a press briefing held Monday.
Paxlovid is an antiviral pill for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in patients which can decrease the risk of hospitalization or death. It became the first oral antiviral of its kind to be authorized for use here.
Patients at residential treatment centers or those being treated at home can take the pills on prescription. The pills are relatively easy to handle, as they can be kept at room temperature for up to 12 months and do not require injections.
The government said the oral drug is likely to be put into use from next month.
Minister of Health and Welfare Kwon Deok-cheol said at a COVID-19 response meeting held Monday, the oral pills for COVID-19 are likely to be put into use from late January.
“The clinical demonstrations show that Pfizer’s oral drug shows a 90 percent prevention rate in hospitalization and death of COVID-19 patients,” Kwon said.
Kwon also said the government has secured COVID-19 oral drugs -- Paxlovid by Pfizer and Molnupiravir by Merck Sharp & Dohme -- for 604,000 people. It is looking into securing more.
The US Food and Drug Administration granted an emergency use authorization of Paxlovid and Molnupiravir on Dec. 23 and Dec. 24, respectively.
Meanwhile, Korea added 4,207 new COVID-19 cases Monday, the lowest in three weeks, partly due to the fewer tests over the weekend. The country’s total caseload stands at 611,670.
The number of patients in critical condition was 1,078, staying in the 1,000s for a week. The death toll stood at 55.
There were 69 additional omicron cases, pushing the total to 445. Of those cases, 49 were domestic transmissions and 20 were imported cases from abroad.
As of Monday, 107 have been waiting for hospital beds in the greater Seoul area for more than a day, while 42 are waiting to be admitted to a residential treatment center.
The government has been encouraging people to receive the third shot of the vaccine.
Authorities said 29.6 percent of Koreans, more than 15 million, have received the third shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. Some 82.4 percent have received two shots, while 85.7 percent have received the first dose.
The government is also discussing the extension of social distancing rules, currently set to run until Sunday.
