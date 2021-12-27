 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Finance

Exports to New Southern, Northern regions to hit new records in 2021

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 27, 2021 - 14:01       Updated : Dec 27, 2021 - 14:01
This photo taken Dec. 13 shows containers at Busan Port, located in the southeastern city of Busan. (Yonhap)
This photo taken Dec. 13 shows containers at Busan Port, located in the southeastern city of Busan. (Yonhap)
South Korea's exports to the so-called New Southern and Northern regions are likely to touch all-time highs in 2021 on Seoul's efforts to deepen economic ties with those regions, the trade ministry said Monday.

Seoul's overseas shipments to the New Southern Region -- the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and India -- reached $111.9 billion in the first 11 months of this year, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

In light of that, exports to the region are projected to soar to a fresh high for all of this year. Exports to the region passed $100 billion in 2017.

The sharp rise comes as Seoul has been ramping up efforts to expand economic cooperation with those countries for the past four years in a bid to broaden its overseas markets.

South Korea's investments in the region came to $36.54 billion from 2018-20, up 72 percent from the previous three years.

Earlier this month, South Korea's parliament ratified the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), a free trade agreement that covers ASEAN and four countries -- China, Japan, Australia and New Zealand.

ASEAN comprises Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore and Vietnam.

The ministry also predicted South Korea's exports to the New Northern region -- Central Asia and Russia -- would reach a new all-time high this year, given the current pace.

In the January-November period, Seoul's exports to the region exceeded $12.6 billion. Shipments to those countries, which amounted to a mere $7.2 billion in 2016, almost doubled to $13.8 billion in 2019.

According to the ministry, South Korean shipbuilders garnered orders to build vessels worth $11.3 billion between 2016 and 2020, and South Korean and Russian firms have agreed to cooperate in the automotive sector.

In addition, Seoul is seeking to sign accords on investment and service while making efforts to establish a trade pact with Uzbekistan. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114