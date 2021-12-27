LG teases transparent OLED display concepts at CES 2022

LG Display’s “Show Window” concept at CES 2022 (LG Display)

LG Display on Monday unveiled four new concepts using its transparent panel solutions to be premiered at its hybrid CES 2022 exhibitions in January.



The new concepts feature screens that look like normal transparent glass windows, allowing users to see objects on the other side. But the screens can display images or deliver information while remaining transparent at the same time. These concepts aim to achieve spatial innovation at home, the office and commercial facilities including department stores, the company said.



The “Show Window” concept comprises four 55-inch transparent screens with self-emitting nature, so that a layer of various visual content can be added with products like garments lined up behind the display panels. Another concept, “Shopping Managing Showcase,” features a single screen that fits inside a wooden frame before the goods on display.





LG Display’s “Shopping Managing Showcase” concept, to be premiered at CES 2022 (LG Display)

LG Display said in a statement these solutions maximize the advertising potential of window displays, allowing offline shoppers to look at products and information on the screen at the same time.



Another new solution suggested by LG Display is “OLED Shelf,” with two vertically attached screens that can display TV shows or paintings while running in “always on display” mode to deliver essential information. For an office solution, “Smart Window” constitutes a large panel for videoconferencing and presentations that at the same time provides openness in the workspace.



“With our industry-leading transparent OLED technology, we will continue to introduce innovative high-end solutions that allow our customers to enjoy unprecedented experiences,” said Lee Hyeon-woo, senior vice president and head of Life Display Business Group at LG Display.





LG Display’s “OLED Shelf” concept at CES 2022 (LG Display)