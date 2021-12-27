 Back To Top
Finance

Regional GDP inches up in 2020 amid pandemic

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 27, 2021 - 13:13       Updated : Dec 27, 2021 - 13:13
Cargo ships anchored at Busan Port (Yonhap)
SEJONG -- The gross regional domestic product (GRDP) for provinces and cities in South Korea inched up in 2020 from a year earlier amid restrictions on business operations caused by the pandemic, data showed Monday.

According to the data provided by Statistics Korea, the GRDP came to 1,936 trillion won ($1.63 trillion) in 2020, up 0.4 percent or 9 trillion won from a year earlier.

The greater Seoul area -- which covers Gyeonggi Province that surrounds the capital Seoul, and the western port city of Incheon -- saw their combined GRDP reach 1,017 trillion won, which represented 52.5 percent of the total, the data showed.

Per-capita GRDP came to 37.39 million won last year, up 0.3 percent, or some 120,000 won, from a year earlier.

Seoul, South Chungcheong Province and Ulsan saw their regional per-capital GRDP exceed the national average while such cities as Daegu, Busan and Gwangju remained below the level.

Gross regional income totaled 1,951 trillion won last year, up 0.4 percent or 7 trillion won from 2019, with per-capita income standing at 21.2 million won, the data showed. (Yonhap)
