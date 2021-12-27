[CES 2022] LG’s rollable obsession extends to curved TV chair

LG’s Media Chair, a recliner chair mounted with an OLED TV. (LG)



In 2019, LG unveiled its jaw-dropping rollable TV, then followed that up in 2021 with a rollable phone.



In 2022, LG will return to Las Vegas with a rather puzzling piece of innovation called Media Chair, a chimera device that combines a curved OLED TV with a recliner chair.



While the product may not be familiar to those in the West, for those living in Asia, particularly South Koreans, the Media Chair is a revolution.



The Media Chair will be mounted with not just an ordinary recliner chair but with a body massage chair. According to LG, the company is working on a prototype with an unnamed Korean massage chair company.



One of the greatest downsides of a massage chair is that users are kept mostly immobile. During the massage, their arms and legs are half-enveloped inside cushions, so there’s not much to do other than slowly fall asleep.



But with an OLED TV, a massage chair can not only eliminate fatigue but also the boredom of users. The possibility is endless, from streaming Netflix to watching YouTube.



One of the potential partners includes Bodyfriend, a premium massage chair maker based in Seoul. Coincidentally, the company’s CES booth is located right next to LG’s.





Bodyfriend’s massage chair. (Bodyfriend)