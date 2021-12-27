Samsung Heavy wins W240b LNG ship order in Latin America

This photo provided by Samsung Heavy Industries Co., shows a LNG carrier built by the shipbuilder. (Samsung Heavy Industries Co.)

Samsung Heavy Industries Co., the world's second-biggest shipbuilder by orders, said Monday it has received a 240 billion won ($202 million) order to build a liquefied natural gas ship for a shipper in Latin America by 2024.



The company did not provide the name of the shipper.



With the latest order, Samsung Heavy has achieved $12.2 billion worth of orders this year, exceeding its annual order target of $9.1 billion amid the pandemic.



This year, Samsung Heavy said it has received orders to build 22 LNG carriers, 44 container carriers and 14 crude oil ships. (Yonhap)