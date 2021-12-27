 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
National

S. Korea inks deal to mass-produce advanced ground communication devices

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 27, 2021 - 10:12       Updated : Dec 27, 2021 - 10:12
This image provided by the Defense Acquisition Program Administration on Monday, shows the concept of the military's communication system based on the Anasis-II satellite. (Defense Acquisition Program Administration)
This image provided by the Defense Acquisition Program Administration on Monday, shows the concept of the military's communication system based on the Anasis-II satellite. (Defense Acquisition Program Administration)
South Korea has signed a contract to mass-produce ground communication devices for joint operations with the military's new satellite launched last year, the arms procurement agency said Monday.

Under the deal, two local defense firms -- LIG Nex1 Co. and Hanwha Systems Co. -- will produce eight different ground-based communication devices through 2025 with a budget of 888.5 billion won ($748.5 million), according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA).

The military launched its first communication satellite, the Anasis-II, in 2020 atop a rocket manufactured by US commercial space firm SpaceX.

The satellite project is expected to enhance the military's capabilities to cope with network-centric warfare based on increased transmission capacity and security, the agency said.

"The mass production of ground-based devices for the military's satellite information system will enhance its defense capabilities and also contribute to the development of the space defense industry," DAPA said in a statement. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114