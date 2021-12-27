Seoul shares open lower on profit taking

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) figures are displayed at a dealing room of a local bank in Seoul, Monday. (Yonhap)

Seoul shares opened lower Monday on profit taking amid lingering concerns over the impact of the omicron variant.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 3.62 points, or 0.12 percent, to 3,008.81 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.



Individuals and foreigners' stock selling worth a combined 48 billion won ($40 million) exceeded institutions' stock purchases valued at 43 billion won.



Tech and airline stocks were lead decliners.



Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. fell 0.4 percent to 80,200 won, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc. declined 0.4 percent to 127,500 won, and national flag carrier Korean Air Lines Co. dropped 0.7 percent to 29,000 won.



Korean Air's shares dipped on the news that its flights to Hong Kong will be suspended for two weeks through Jan. 8 after some of its passengers bound for the neighboring country tested positive for COVID-19 last week.



Among gainers, top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. rose 0.2 percent to 216,000 won, leading chemical firm LG Chem Ltd. climbed 1.1 percent to 629,000 won, and No. 1 refiner SK Innovation Co. jumped 2.7 percent to 229,500 won.



The local currency was trading at 1,186.85 won against the US dollar, down 0.25 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)