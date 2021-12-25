Military reports 25 more COVID-19 cases

A soldier receives a booster COVID-19 shot. (Yonhap)

South Korea's defense ministy on Saturday reported 25 additional COVID-19 cases, with 24 of them being breakthrough infections, raising the total caseload in the military to 3,089.



Of the new cases, five are from the Army, 13 from the Navy, five from the Air Force, two from units under the direct control of the defense ministry.



Of the total military caseload, 1,297 are breakthrough cases.



The military plans to complete its booster shot program, which began last Monday, by Jan. 14. (Yonhap)

