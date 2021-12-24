KpopersXBoric: K-pop fans who rallied support for Chile’s millennial president-elect

Left photo: Chile’s President-elect Gabriel Boric after winning the presidential election in Santiago, Chile, on Dec. 19. On the right is a photo taken during the last day of his campaign in Parque Almagro on Dec. 16. (Reuters/Amelia Castillo)

Former student protest leader Gabriel Boric has made history in winning Chile’s presidential election on Sunday. And among his coalition of supporters were local K-pop fans -- many of whom, armed with a strong social media presence and digital skills, flocked to support the progressive millennial in the second round of the elections.





‘Like a genius joke that went too far’





For Claudia Patino, a 27-year-old graduate student from Chile who decided to study international relations in Korea after getting into K-pop, said the influence and reach of K-pop fans had always been impressive.



“It’s actually kind of crazy. It feels a little bit like a joke that went too far. But at the same time, it’s kind of genius because you can see all the passion from the K-pop fans and how well organized they are through this campaign -- something very typical of them.”



When the far-right candidate Jose Antonio Kast came first in the first round of the elections last month, it sent many people into a panic.



“When we saw that this very conservative candidate who is anti-abortion, anti-same sex marriage was leading, I think everybody freaked out. And a way to cope with this sad reality was to make jokes and that was what took over social media,” Patino said.



On the day of the first round of the elections, memes and jokes flooded Instagram and Twitter, Patino said.



“And slowly from that point, people started to organize and that’s when the K-pop fans came in,” she said.





Weaponizing memes, TikTok and lyrics





One group, which goes by the Twitter handle Kpopers por Boric (@KpopersporBoric), began their campaign in support of Gabriel Boric by mobilizing people online and offline.



“We convened in a very organic and spontaneous way and formed a WhatsApp group of six people. We also met in person and began to plan what our mobilization would be like,” the group said in a statement.



The six people -- Susana, Constanza, Javiera, Gracia, Antonia and Maria Jose -- are working professionals and students. The group soon began utilizing their digital content creation skills to make easily shareable graphics and posts.



“We created the accounts on Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok, the graphics were designed, and we brainstormed ideas about what content we should publish. First was the downloadable Fan Cheering Kit with items that can be usually found at K-Pop concerts



“We also shared content using specific hashtags, making edits of photographs and videos, to ‘clean’ or ‘take down’ hashtags that promoted hate speech and fake news by the other candidate’s supporters. We paid particular attention to the candidates’ debates on television to be ready to report such content,” the group said.





A light stick made by TikTok user OsoPrint3D (left) and photo cards of Gabriel Boric (Amelia Castillo)