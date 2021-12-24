 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Business

Samsung's Chinese chip plant in emergency mode during citywide anti-virus lockdown

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 24, 2021 - 15:52       Updated : Dec 24, 2021 - 15:52

Samsung Electronics' Xian plant for semiconductor manufacturing (Yonhap)
Samsung Electronics' Xian plant for semiconductor manufacturing (Yonhap)
Samsung Electronics Co. said Friday its memory chip complex in the Chinese city of Xi'an went into an emergency mode as the Chinese authorities enforced a lockdown to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The South Korean tech giant said the emergency measure has not affected production, as it has been fully utilizing factory workers living in the company's dormitory.

"The factory is currently fully operational," a company's official said, adding "We are closely watching the development of the situation" and the company is working on measures in case the lockdown drags on and starts to hamper production.

The city's health authorities imposed stringent social distancing measures on Wednesday evening, requiring its 13 million residents to stay at home and banning nonessential travel or activities, to slow down the virus spread.

The company is said to be considering measures, such as having essential workers stay in the company's facilities in order to minimize their contact with outsiders and consulting with the Chinese authorities to allow them to continue working.

Samsung Electronics has invested more than $25 billion so far in the Xi'an manufacturing complex, Samsung's only overseas facility that produces NAND flash memory chips.

The first plant began operation in 2014 and the second one opened last year. Combined, the Xi'an complex, which employs more than 3,300 workers, is estimated to produce about 40 percent of the company's NAND flash products.

Samsung was the world's biggest NAND flash provider with a 34.5 percent of market share in the third quarter, according to analyst firm TrendForce. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114