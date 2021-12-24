 Back To Top
Entertainment

BTS becomes best-selling artist of year in Japan for 1st time

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 24, 2021 - 11:47       Updated : Dec 24, 2021 - 11:47
This photo, provided by Big Hit Music, shows BTS. (Big Hit Music)
This photo, provided by Big Hit Music, shows BTS. (Big Hit Music)
K-pop superband BTS has become the first international act to be best-selling artist of the year in Japan.

According to the annual rankings released by Japanese music tracker Oricon on Friday, the septet placed No. 1 on the total sales by artist, based on the aggregated sales of albums, DVDs, online streamings and online singles.

The company said BTS is the first non-Japanese artist to top the annual comprehensive sales chart.

Oricon earlier said BTS' Japanese-language compilation album "BTS, The Best," released in June, sold 993,000 copies in Japan, becoming the best-selling album in the country in 2021.

The seven-piece act has been on a vacation since early December following in-person concerts in the United States. (Yonhap)
