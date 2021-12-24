 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Business

Kyobo Life fined for letting subsidiaries use trademark for free

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 24, 2021 - 11:46       Updated : Dec 24, 2021 - 11:46
Kyobo Life Insurance headquarters building in Seoul (Kyobo Life Insurance)
Kyobo Life Insurance headquarters building in Seoul (Kyobo Life Insurance)
South Korea's financial watchdog has ordered Kyobo Life Insurance Co. to pay a fine of 350 million won ($295,000) for letting its subsidiaries use its brand for free, sources said Friday.

The Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) also issued warnings to five officials, including a retired employee of the insurer, in connection with the matter, according to the sources.

Kyobo Life Insurance, No. 3 insurer in South Korea, was accused of providing undue support to the subsidiaries by letting them use the Kyobo brand without paying fees from 2016 to 2019. The unpaid fees are estimated to be billions of won.

Kyobo Life Insurance holds the trademark rights to its brand and had been advised to receive fees for the use of the rights by other subsidiaries, given its economic value. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114