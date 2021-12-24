Lotte Giants sign 2 new American pitchers

These photos provided by the Lotte Giants on Friday, show the club's new pitchers, Glenn Sparkman (L) and Charlie Barnes. (Lotte Giants)

The South Korean baseball club Lotte Giants announced their signings of two new American pitchers on Friday.



The Giants said former major leaguers Charlie Barnes and Glenn Sparkman will join their rotation on one-year deals. Barnes will make $610,000, with $460,000 in salary and $150,000 in signing bonus. Sparkman will earn a maximum $800,000, with $500,000 in salary and up to $300,000 in incentives.



Barnes, 26, was a fourth-round selection by the Minnesota Twins at the 2017 draft. The left-hander made his big league debut with the same club in 2021, and had a 0-3 win-loss record with a 5.92 ERA in nine games, including eight starts. (Yonhap)