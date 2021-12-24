Sales of imported commercial cars dip 23% in Nov.

(Yonhap)

Sales of imported commercial vehicles in South Korea fell 23 percent in November from a year earlier amid the extended COVID-19 pandemic, an industry association said Friday.



The number of newly registered imported commercial vehicles declined to 360 units last month from 468 a year ago, the Korea Automobile Importers and Distributors Association (KAIDA) said in a statement.



Decreased sales of MAN, Scania, and Mercedes-Benz trucks weighed on the monthly result, KAIDA said.



From January to November, imported commercial car sales rose 18 percent to 4,557 units from 3,849 during the same period of last year, it said.



Imported commercial vehicles currently account for a large share of the domestic commercial vehicle market.



Five major imported commercial vehicle brands -- MAN, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo Trucks, Scania and Iveco -- sell trucks, buses and vans in South Korea. (Yonhap)