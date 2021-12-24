 Back To Top
Finance

Seoul shares open higher on US gains

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 24, 2021 - 10:28       Updated : Dec 24, 2021 - 10:28

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) figures are displayed at a dealing room of a local bank in Seoul, Friday. (Yonhap)
Seoul shares opened higher Friday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street amid eased concerns over global economic growth next year despite the outbreak of omicron virus strain.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) rose 26.46 points, or 0.88 percent, to 3,024.63 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Investor sentiment was buoyed as the omicron variant is highly infectious but less likely to lead to hospitalization.

Most stocks advanced across the board.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. rose 0.9 percent to 80,600 won, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc. climbed 1.6 percent to 129,500 won, top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. gained 1.9 percent to 213,000 won, and national flag carrier Korean Air Lines Co. was up 0.3 percent to 29,300 won.

Among decliners, dominant tobacco company KT&G Corp. fell 0.7 percent to 84,400 won, leading chemical firm LG Chem Ltd. declined 0.8 percent to 629,000 won, and leading wireless services provider SK Telecom Co. shed 0.3 percent to 62,500 won.

The local currency was trading at 1,186.20 won against the US dollar, up 1.70 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)

