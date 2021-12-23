 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
National

S. Korean defense minister emphasizes cooperation with China, Japan

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 23, 2021 - 20:22       Updated : Dec 23, 2021 - 20:22
South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook inspects honor guards at the headquarters of Singapore's defense ministry in Singapore on Dec. 23, 2021, in this photo released by the Ministry of National Defense. (Yonhap)
South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook inspects honor guards at the headquarters of Singapore's defense ministry in Singapore on Dec. 23, 2021, in this photo released by the Ministry of National Defense. (Yonhap)


South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook on Thursday emphasized the need for close defense cooperation with China and Japan to maintain peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and the region, the defense ministry said.

"While the alliance between South Korea and the United States remains strong, I think (Seoul should) closely cooperate and get along with neighboring China," Suh said during a lecture in Singapore. 

China can play a key role in the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and is a crucial economic partner for South Korea, he added.

He gave the lecture at S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies of Nanyang Technological University after his talks with Singaporean Defense Minister Ng Eng Hen.

The minister said while the strategic competition between Washington and Beijing has an adverse impact on the security situation on the peninsula, the two powers can also cooperate in the process of peacefully resolving Korea issues.

Suh also said South Korea needs to promote exchanges with Japan. 

"Despite differences on pending issues, we believe close cooperation (between the two countries) is needed for peace and stability in the region," he said.

Seoul will continue to push for dialogue and defense cooperation with Japan, he added.

Earlier in the day, Suh and Ng Eng Hen discussed regional security cooperation, including joint efforts to fight terrorism.

Suh used the talks to reiterate South Korea's desire to deepen defense cooperation with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, the ministry said. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114