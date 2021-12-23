Tracing the root of Koreans’ ‘white skin obsession’

A scene from “Single’s Inferno” on Netflix (Netflix)

Weeks after Korea’s homegrown series “Hellbound” became a massive hit on Netflix, another show -- “Single’s Inferno” -- has started a fire, possibly for all the wrong reasons.



The dating reality show recently became the subject of a dispute among viewers abroad over its cast members’ comment on a female cast, specifically about her “white skin color.”



The controversy, however, appears to stem from a combination of two factors -- a lack of understanding about Korea’s traditional standards of beauty and a less-than-perfect translation.



In one episode, the male contestants gather after meeting their female counterparts for the first time and shared their first impressions.



One contestant’s remark is translated as “She is so white. My first impression of her was she is very white, so purely white.”



Another contestant chimed in, saying “She is so white. I like people with white skin.”





The two comments sparked angry reactions from viewers, with the pair receiving flak over their “obsession” with skin color. One viewer commented, “‘She looks so white and pure’ you really came on this show for THAT. You could’ve deadass stayed in yo hometown.”



Some said the translation of the comments was to blame.



While the male contestant’s comment was on the “magnitude of how bright and flawless” the female contestant’s skin was, some say the English translation could allude to racism or colorism.



While some viewers even took the case as an example of the Asian “obsession toward white people,” having fair skin has traditionally been a standard of beauty throughout the history of Korea, which has long been a homogenous society.



According to a webzine published by the Cultural Heritage Administration, the history of Koreans’ preference for “white skin” dates back thousands of years.



A mural found in tombs from the Goguryeo Kingdom (37 BC-AD 668 AD) -- such as one in Susan-ri Tomb in North Korea that was listed as a World Cultural Heritage -- depicts nobles by emphasizing their pale white skin and was seen as part of the typical makeup of that era.



“White and glossy skin symbolized high class, which motivated people -- men and women alike -- to make their skin white. This is indicated through our ancestors’ preference for bathing or the use of cosmetic products using natural ingredients,” the state-run agency writes.



In the folk tale “Chunhyangjeon,” protagonist Chunhyang’s love interest Mongryong puts on makeup to make his face look whiter before meeting her, indicating that white skin was preferred as early as in the 17th century.



Jeong Yak-yong, an 18th century scholar, and most other people from that era whose records show were assessed as “handsome” are said to have “white skin.”



Among Westerners, it was a different story. Dutchman Hendrick Hamel, one of the small number of Westerners known to have landed on the Korean Peninsula, spent 13 years in 17th century Joseon to write a detailed account of the country. He wrote that Joseon people thought that he looked like a monster.



While Caucasians are traditionally described as whites, records show that the Far East Asians did not perceive them as having white skin. During the Yuan Dynasty -- founded by the Mongolians and occupied most of what is China -- the Westerners were called “saekmok-in,” which is directly translated into “people of colored eyes” but in practice meant “assorted categories.” It mostly referred to the Semu people, from Central and West Asia.



Hamel also wrote that in Joseon, Westerners were called “myeon-cheol,” which is directly translated as “iron face” and in practice used to refer to a reddish face.



While preference toward white, or pale skin dates back at least centuries, it is unclear exactly why it is so. It is clear that it did not come from the West -- as it far predates the period when Caucasians were commonly seen in the country. But most people believe it is due to the Korean Peninsula having an agriculture-based economy throughout its history. Since noblemen and the wealthy were spared from the burden of everyday labor in the blazing sun, pale, white skin was considered a symbol of wealth.





