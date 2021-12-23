Looking ahead to Korea’s 2022 classical music season

Pianist and conductor Rudolf Buchbinder (Vincero)



Though the resurgence of coronavirus infections and the spread of the omicron variant have been threatening the industry, next year‘s lineup of classical music performances is already being announced, packed with concerts previously delayed due to the pandemic as well as big names returning to Korea after several years.



The concert schedule announced by classical music production company Vincero comprises 15 performances between March 17 and Dec. 8.



While most of the concerts are scheduled to be held at Seoul Arts Center in Seocho-gu, southern Seoul, two recitals will be presented at Lotte Concert Hall in Jamsil, eastern Seoul.



Classical violinist Nicola Benedetti (Vincero)



The season kicks off with classical violinist Nicola Benedetti’s performance with the Scottish Ensemble on March 17. They will perform Elgar’s “Introduction and Allegro,” Vivaldi’s Violin Concerto in D major and E-flat major and Schoenberg’s “Verklarte Nacht” at Seoul Arts Center.



The Grammy Award-winning classical ensemble Orpheus Chamber Orchestra is to return to South Korea after 14 years away, celebrating its 50th anniversary with Korean classical violinist Kim Bomsori on May 11.



Classical violinist Kim Bomsori (Vincero)



Acclaimed pianist Kim Sun-wook will hold a piano recital on May 15, performing Schubert’s “4 Impromptus” Op. 90, Albeniz’s “Iberia Book 1 and 2” and the Liszt Piano Sonata.



Austrian classical pianist and conductor Rudolf Buchbinder will take to the stage with one of Switzerland’s most frequently touring orchestras, Lucerne Festival Strings, from June 4-5 at the Seoul Arts Center.



Pianist and conductor Rudolf Buchbinder (Vincero)



Buchbinder, whose Korean tour was postponed from 2020 with the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, is beloved by many Korean music fans as a Beethoven specialist.



At the two concerts, Buchbinder will present two separate programs. He will perform Beethoven’s Piano Concerto Nos. 1 and 5 on one day and Beethoven’s Piano Concerto Nos. 2, 3 and 4 on the other.



Though the detailed information is yet to be announced, the New York Philharmonic under the baton of Jaap van Zweden and the Gurzenich Orchestra Cologne under the baton of Francois-Xavier Roth are scheduled to enthrall local music aficionados in July.



The Estonian Festival Orchestra will take the stage with renowned conductor Paavo Jarvi on Sept. 3.



In October, pianist Paik Kun-woo will hold a recital performing Spanish composer Enrique Granados’ Goyescas, including “Los Requiebros,” “In Coloquio en la Reja,” “El Fandango de Candil,” and“Quejas, o la Maja y el Ruisenor,” among others.



Daniel Lozakovich, a Swedish violinist, is set for a recital with the Russian pianist Stanislav Soloviev on Oct. 4.



The program features Brahm’s Violin Sonata No. 3, Bach’s Partita for Solo Violin No. 2, Chaconne, Ysaye’s Sonata for Solo Violin No. 5 and Franck’s Violin Sonata.



Violinist Daniel Lozakovich (Vincero)



The London Symphony under the baton of Simon Rattle will perform with Korean pianist Cho Seong-jin on Oct. 15, presenting Rachmaninoff’s “Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini,” Sibelius’ Symphony No. 7 and Bartok’s “The Miraculous Mandarin” and more.



Conductor Sir Simon Rattle (Vincero)



Deutsches Symphonie-Orchester Berlin, a German broadcast orchestra, is scheduled to mark their second Seoul recital in 26 years on Nov. 5. The performance will be conducted by Robbin Ticciati and accompanied by pianist Emanuel Ax.



The Chamber Orchestra of Europe led by Ukrainian conductor Kiril Karabits will take to the stage with pianist Kim Sun-wook on Nov. 8 at Seoul Arts Center and Nov. 9 at Lotte Concert Hall.



The orchestra prepared two different programs, with Beethoven’s Coriolan Overture, Piano Concerto No. 4 among the pieces to be performed in one concert, and Schubert’s Overturn in the Italian Style, Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 3 and Mendelsshon’s Symphony No. 4 to be played in the other.



Pianist Igor Levit is set to perform his first recital in South Korea with Beethoven’s famed sonatas, including “The Tempest,” “Pathetique,” “Waldstein” and Piano Sonata No. 25 on Nov. 15.



The Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra under the baton of Zubin Mehta will go onstage with pianist Cho Seong-jin in December.



Conductor Zubin Mehta (Vincero)

Pianist Cho Seong-jin (Vincero)