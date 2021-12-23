 Back To Top
[Graphic News] Son Heung-min named top S. Korean athlete in 5th straight annual poll

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Dec 24, 2021 - 16:29       Updated : Dec 24, 2021 - 16:29

Tottenham Hotspur’s South Korean star Son Heung-min has been named the country’s top athlete for the fifth straight year in a national poll.

Gallup Korea announced the findings of its annual survey on athletes. In a poll of 1,700 South Koreans over the age of 13 from Nov. 5 to 28, Son earned overwhelming support of 72.8 percent as the top South Korean athlete for 2021.

Respondents could select up to two athletes.

Son has developed into one of the Premier League’s most dangerous attackers. He established a new Premier League career high last season with 17 goals in 37 matches. In 51 games across all competitions, Son netted 22 goals, also his career best.

Volleyball icon Kim Yeon-koung finished second to Son with 29.4 percent. 

Another Olympic star, archer An San, ranked third and Toronto Blue Jays’ starting pitcher Ryu Hyun-jin came in at fourth. (Yonhap)


By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com)
