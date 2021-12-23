AMAXG aims to become global top-tier

AMAXG Group chief executive Choi Jeong-moo (right) poses for a photo after receiving a ministerial award at the 2021 Blockchain Awards organized by the Korea Blockchain Enterprise Promotion Association on Nov. 26.

Blockchain company AMAXG plans to build a more competitive and convergent blockchain platform next year, declaring it “the year of global culture, environment and technological innovation via evolution into hyperconnected, hyperconverged and hyperintelligent society.”



The new platform will unite blockchain-based big data, artificial intelligence, metaverse and non-fungible tokens to preemptively tackle socioeconomic uncertainties.



Last month, AMAXG Group chief executive Choi Jeong-moo won a Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy award at the 2021 Blockchain Awards organized by the Korea Blockchain Enterprise Promotion Association.



Choi was commended for laying the groundwork for blockchain-based “metaverse where linking big data with AI is possible” by putting blockchain into practical use and developing solutions to commercialize virtual assets.



AMAXG seeks to improve its BizAuto platform, which offers a solution that can store and sue big data and AI services on blockchain, and its decentralization app or dApp, business as part of efforts to become a global company.



AMAXG Group, which currently consists of AMAXG Korea, AMAXG USA, AMAXG AUS, plans to set up corporations in more countries, including Vietnam, Indonesia and the Philippines.



This month, the company will bring researchers from AMAXG K2SOFT and AMAXG ANISTAR to launch a metaverse-AI convergence think tank.



The new research center will study AI avatars; AI multilanguage and voice translation; mobile-optimized three-dimensional graphics; metaverse development using Unity and Unreal Engine; and the legal system involving the world of metaverse.



“The Web 3.0 platform is now defined as metaverse where startups, income generation, production and consumption expand explosively,” Choi said as the company announced its vision for 2022 at a hotel in Seoul last week.



“AMAXG Group must grow into a global top-tier company that leads the Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies that will shape a hyperconnected society in the future.”



The BizAuto platform, which is evolving into a metaverse and NFT platform, combines AMAXG’s own blockchain base technology BizAuto MainNet and 3K Group’s metadata generation technology called AutoXML to offer a solution that can store and utilize big data and AI services on blockchains, the company said.



Also currently in service are AMAXG’s blockchained personal wallet BIZA-Wallet; decentralized identity authentication service with a powerful security system BIZA-DID; and virtual asset payment service within dApp BIZA-INApp.



The BizAuto platform currently consists of the world’s first decentralized peer-to-peer shopping mall BIZA-CarnegieMall; decentralized two-way AI education platform BIZA-Metaversity; and digital asset trading platform that combines NFT with the metaverse market BIZA-UVIT.



To be added to the BizAuto platform early next year are car trading platform BIZA-Motors; mobile delivery and ordering platform BIZA-Kiosk; and health checkup booking platform BIZA-Checkup.



These dApps will combine metaverse and NFT to evolve into AMAXG Metaverse World as the uncertainties of blockchain and virtual assets are being overcome, with the convergence of metaverse and NFT adding new business value, the company said.





A captured image of a virtual ceremony held to announce AMAXG’s vision on its metaverse platform AMAXG