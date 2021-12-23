[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

Spider-Man: No Way Home

(US)

Opened Dec. 15

Action

Directed by Jon Watts



With Spider-Man‘s identity now revealed, Peter (Tom Holland) asks Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) for help. But Doctor Strange’s spell goes wrong and dangerous foes from other worlds start to appear, forcing Peter to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.







Encanto

(US)

Opened Nov. 24

Animation

Directed by Jared Bush, Byron Howard



In the deep mountains of Colombia, there is a special place called Encanto, where the extraordinary Madrigal family lives. Everyone here is born with special magic powers -- all except for Mirabel. But one day, she discovers the magic surrounding their home is in danger, and she might be her family’s last hope.





Spiritwalker

(Korea)

Opened Nov. 24

Action

Directed by Yoon Jae-keun



One day I-an (Yoon Kye-sang) gets into a car accident and wakes up in a different body and with no memory. From that day forward, he switches to a different body every 12 hours. To solve the mystery of what’s happening to him, he sets out to find his original body.





