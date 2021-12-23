[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

Spider-Man: No Way Home
(US)
Opened Dec. 15
Action
Directed by Jon Watts
With Spider-Man‘s identity now revealed, Peter (Tom Holland) asks Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) for help. But Doctor Strange’s spell goes wrong and dangerous foes from other worlds start to appear, forcing Peter to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.
Encanto
(US)
Opened Nov. 24
Animation
Directed by Jared Bush, Byron Howard
In the deep mountains of Colombia, there is a special place called Encanto, where the extraordinary Madrigal family lives. Everyone here is born with special magic powers -- all except for Mirabel. But one day, she discovers the magic surrounding their home is in danger, and she might be her family’s last hope.
Spiritwalker
(Korea)
Opened Nov. 24
Action
Directed by Yoon Jae-keun
One day I-an (Yoon Kye-sang) gets into a car accident and wakes up in a different body and with no memory. From that day forward, he switches to a different body every 12 hours. To solve the mystery of what’s happening to him, he sets out to find his original body.
Nothing Serious
(Korea)
Opened Nov. 24
Romantic comedy
Directed by Jeong Ga-young
While hanging out with friends, Ja-young finds out that her ex-boyfriend is getting married soon, then declares she is not going to be in a serious relationship anymore. She goes on a dating app to seek a no-strings-attached relationship. On the app, she meets magazine editor Park Woo-ri (Son Suk-ku), who only started using the app so that he could write a sex column.
By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com
)