S. Korea, China set for high-level strategic talks on regional security, global issues

This file photo, released by Seoul's foreign ministry on Thursday, shows South Korea's First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun (top) holding a virtual conference with China's Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng. (Seoul's foreign ministry)

South Korea and China will hold high-level strategic talks on Thursday, the first of its kind between the two sides in more than four years, to discuss bilateral cooperation on regional and global issues, Seoul officials said.



Choi Jong-kun, first vice foreign minister, and his Chinese counterpart Le Yucheng will lead the 9th Strategic Dialogue meeting to be held via video links in the afternoon. The two countries held the 8th session in June 2017.



The discussions are expected to touch on a wide range of issues, such as peace efforts for the Korean Peninsula, the regional and global security situation and ways for cooperation to develop bilateral relations. In the coming year, Seoul and Beijing mark the 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties.



They will also likely exchange opinions on a possible summit between their leaders and whether South Korea will send a government delegation to the Beijing Winter Olympics scheduled to kick off in February.



The US, and some like-minded nations have stated plans to boycott the games diplomatically. South Korea said it has yet to make a final decision on the matter.



In December last year, Choi and Le held virtual talks on bilateral ties, the COVID-19 pandemic and other issues of mutual interest, but it was not a formal strategic dialogue session. (Yonhap)