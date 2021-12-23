Seoul stocks open slightly higher on auto, chemical gains

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) figures are displayed at a dealing room of a local bank in Seoul, Thursday. (Yonhap)

South Korean stocks opened slightly higher Thursday, led by advances of auto and chemical heavyweights.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) edged up 2.58 points, or 0.09 percent, to trade at 2,987.06 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.



Top carmaker Hyundai Motor moved up 1.58 percent and its smaller affiliate Kia added 0.36 percent. Chemical giant LG Chem advanced 0.8 percent, and steelmaker Posco climbed 0.71 percent.



Market bellwether Samsung Electronics traded flat., and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix declined 0.39 percent. Pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics lost 1.11 percent.



The local currency was trading at 1,190.2 won against the US dollar, up 1.8 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)