[Temple to Table] Tastes of winter breeze

Rice with tot (Cultural Corps of Korean Buddhism)

Rice with seaweed fusiforme (tot)



Loaded with minerals, fusiforme (tot) is a seaweed that provides diverse nutrients in winter. The fragrance and flavor of rice cooked by adding plump seasonal tot is much better than when dried tot is used. If you add chestnuts, you will experience the harmony of the familiar and the unfamiliar as the prickly textured tot and sweet chestnuts come together in your mouth.



Ingredients



200 g fresh tot



5 chestnuts



1 cup rice



1 cup water



1 tbsp sesame oil



Sauce



1 handful chopped water celery (minari)



1 tbsp soy sauce



1 tbsp chili pepper powder



2 tbsp crushed sesame seeds



2 tbsp sesame oil



Directions



1. Wash tot, drain in a strainer, and cut into bite-sized pieces



2. Peel the outer shell and inner skin from chestnuts, and cut into quarters



3. Put in a pot with the rice, water, tot and chestnuts. Add 1 tbsp sesame oil and cook



4. Prepare water celery, mix the ingredients for the sauce together and serve with rice





Ma rolled in gim (Cultural Corps of Korean Buddhism)