Life&Style

[Temple to Table] Tastes of winter breeze

By Korea Herald
Published : Dec 25, 2021 - 16:00       Updated : Dec 25, 2021 - 16:00
Rice with tot (Cultural Corps of Korean Buddhism)
Rice with tot (Cultural Corps of Korean Buddhism)
Rice with seaweed fusiforme (tot)

Loaded with minerals, fusiforme (tot) is a seaweed that provides diverse nutrients in winter. The fragrance and flavor of rice cooked by adding plump seasonal tot is much better than when dried tot is used. If you add chestnuts, you will experience the harmony of the familiar and the unfamiliar as the prickly textured tot and sweet chestnuts come together in your mouth.

Ingredients

200 g fresh tot

5 chestnuts

1 cup rice

1 cup water

1 tbsp sesame oil

Sauce

1 handful chopped water celery (minari)

1 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp chili pepper powder

2 tbsp crushed sesame seeds

2 tbsp sesame oil

Directions

1. Wash tot, drain in a strainer, and cut into bite-sized pieces

2. Peel the outer shell and inner skin from chestnuts, and cut into quarters

3. Put in a pot with the rice, water, tot and chestnuts. Add 1 tbsp sesame oil and cook

4. Prepare water celery, mix the ingredients for the sauce together and serve with rice

Ma rolled in gim (Cultural Corps of Korean Buddhism)
Ma rolled in gim (Cultural Corps of Korean Buddhism)
Chinese yam rolled in gim

Harvested from late October onward, gim tastes best in winter. By finely grating Chinese yam (ma), which is full of vitamins and minerals, and mixing with chopped shiitake mushrooms and carrots, you can have a gim dish with a fragrant sea aroma to perk up your appetite.

Ingredients

6 sheets of gim

300 g Chinese yam (ma)

3 shiitake mushrooms

⅓ carrot

2 tbsp flour

1 tsp salt

cooking oil

Directions

1. Chop carrot and shiitake mushrooms that have been soaked in water. Finely grate yams

2. To the grated yams, add chopped shiitake mushrooms, and carrots to make batter

3. Pour the batter into a heated pan and top with two sheets of gim, folded in half. Roll just like making a rolled omelette

Provided by Cultural Corps of Korean Buddhism

-------------------------------------------------------------------

Temple food is food of the ascetics who express gratitude for all forms of life and wish for peace for the whole world. The Cultural Corps of Korean Buddhism operates the Korean Temple Food Center where guests can learn and experience temple food. -- Ed.

By Korea Herald (khnews@heraldcorp.com)
