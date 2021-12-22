Don’t throw away Glo devices, return them, says BAT Rothmans

BAT Rothmans, the Korean business arm of British American Tobacco, is ramping up its recycling campaign in Korea to encourage people not to throw away used Glo devices, the company said Wednesday.
The Seoul office of the London-based tobacco company said it has installed return bins for Glo tobacco heating devices at 50 convenience stores in cities nationwide with heavy foot traffic, with more to be added in the coming year.
Customers can go to either a 7-Eleven, CU or GS25 convenience store to return used Glo devices instead of throwing them away. Returnees will receive a 2,000 won discount coupon for a Glo Pro Slim, BAT’s latest edition in the Glo series.
Apart from its recycling program, the British tobacco company has made various efforts to go green throughout the entire life cycle of its products -- from production to packaging and disposal.
One such example is its 16,000-square-meter tobacco production plant in Sacheon, South Gyeongsang Province, which is partially powered by solar panels installed on the roof, the company said.
The tobacco maker is also working on reducing water usage at its production plants. BAT Rothmans has been taking steps to acquire the International Alliance for Water Stewardship certification, a global standard given to entities that show commitment toward ensuring sustainable water management.
In terms of packaging, BAT Rothmans said it has reduced the size of its Glo boxes by 30 percent since June, and has replaced plastic materials in the packaging with environmentally friendly ones.
BAT Rothmans and other companies in the tobacco industry have been taking steps to align themselves with more green and environmentally friendly practices, as more firms are shifting toward a carbon-neutral future.
Philip Morris has been making efforts to reduce plastic materials -- such as tape and buffers -- used in the packaging of its Iqos e-cigarettes. Japan’s JTI has been introducing green energy to its production and logistics facilities while making efforts to reduce water usage.
By Kang Jae-eun
