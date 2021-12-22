Korean literature becoming popular overseas

Cover of the English-language translation of Ma Yeong-shin‘s graphic novel ”Moms“ (LTI Korea)



Reflecting the growing popularity of Korean literature, 180 literary works were translated into 29 different languages with assistance from the Literature Translation Institute of Korea this year.



This is the largest number of works translated in a year since LTI Korea was established in 1996.



LTI Korea said the increased demand for Korean literature in overseas markets is also shown in the number of requests for translation support that it received this year.



A total of 156 overseas publishers applied for LTI Korea‘s translation and publication support after purchasing copyrights for Korean literary works this year. The institute added that there were only 13 requests for this support when it was first launched in 2014.



“We used to mostly work with Korean publishers trying to expand overseas. But this figure shows that foreign publishers‘ demand for Korean literature has increased,” an LTI Korea official told The Korea Herald. “Since not all books are being translated and published overseas through us, we think that there could very well be more cases of foreign publishers purchasing copyrights of Korean literature.”





Cover of the English-language translation of Yun Ko-eun’s ”The Disaster Tourist“ (LTI Korea)