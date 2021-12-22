Are chips, batteries ‘detoxed’ responsibly?

NF3, a potent greenhouse gas used to manufacture chips (Hyosung)

The world is full of irony. Electric vehicles, which are supposed to be eco-friendly modes of transportation, are mounted with chips and batteries that generate toxic chemicals throughout the manufacturing process.



To make semiconductors, harmful gases are required, such as CF4, C2F6, SF6 and NF3. These potent greenhouse gases take up to 50,000 years to decompose in the atmosphere, far more poisonous than carbon, which takes 50-200 years to break down.



As calls for environmental, social and governance commitments grow, major chipmakers are making all-out efforts to “detox” these toxic gases.



According to industry sources Tuesday, foundry dominant TSMC eliminates 95-99 percent of the toxic gases that remain after chips are made with an equipment called “scrubber.”



Unlike Samsung Electronics and SK hynix, which do not disclose official data on how they remove those toxic gases, TSMC, as a market leader, offers full transparency.



On TSMC’s website, anyone can download a PDF file that shows how the Taiwanese company removes leftover gases. The file reveals which types of scrubbers and technologies are used at each step of its chip manufacturing process.





A chart shows how TSMC eliminates toxic gases used during chip manufacturing process. (TSMC)