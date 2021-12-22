 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Entertainment

Watcha’s first music variety show ‘Double Trouble’ to feature star-studded duet performances

By Jie Ye-eun
Published : Dec 22, 2021 - 11:46       Updated : Dec 22, 2021 - 11:46
From left: K-pop singers Minzy, Im Seul-ong, Hyolyn, Jang Hyun-seung, Choa, Taeil, Jiwoo, Inseong, Monday and Kim Dong-han pose for photos before an online press conference Tuesday. (Watcha)
From left: K-pop singers Minzy, Im Seul-ong, Hyolyn, Jang Hyun-seung, Choa, Taeil, Jiwoo, Inseong, Monday and Kim Dong-han pose for photos before an online press conference Tuesday. (Watcha)
South Korean over-the-top service provider Watcha is set to air its first original music variety show “Double Trouble,” featuring duets by 10 K-pop stars.

“Double Trouble” presents a series of performance battles in which 10 male and female idol members compete for the title of “Best Duo.”

During its 10-episode run, the artists will pair up with different partners to put on five performances.

“K-pop idols often take to the stage together for special performances on TV programs and year-end awards ceremonies. What’s special about the program is that it focuses more on the 10 idols search for stage partners,” Lee Seung-jun, a producer of the program, said during an online press conference Tuesday.

Actor Kim Ji-suk and comedian Jang Do-yeon will host the show that will feature 2AM’s Im Seul-ong, former member of 2NE1 Minzy, former member of AOA Choa, Hyolyn of disbanded girl group Sistar, K.A.R.D’s Jiwoo, Weekley’s Monday, former Beast member Jang Hyun-seung, Block B’s Taeil, SF9’s Inseong and WEi’s Kim Dong-han.

The singers said during the press conference that, with opportunities to go onstage greatly reduced since the pandemic hit, “Double Trouble” gave them a chance to quench their thirst for stage performances. The chemistry of mixed duets will likely be a key uniqueness of the program, they added.

Jang Hyun-seung, who returns to the music scene for the first time in four years through “Double Trouble,“ said that he has long been aware that his fans are awaiting his comeback. If he does not appear on “Double Trouble,” he would no longer be able to be onstage, the artist said about resuming performance after the long hiatus.

Choa, who also decided to make her come back from a nearly three-year hiatus after leaving her team, said she wanted to find her “real style” as a musician. At the same time, she promised to put in a lot of effort into presenting quality performances through the show.

“Double Trouble” will air its first episode at 6 p.m. Friday.

By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114