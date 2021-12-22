Military reports 24 more COVID-19 cases

South Korea's military on Wednesday reported 24 additional COVID-19 cases, including 22 breakthrough infections, raising the total caseload among its personnel to 3,001.Of the new cases, 13 are from the Army, four from the Navy, four from the Air Force, two from the Marine Corps and one from a unit under the direct control of the defense ministry, the ministry said.Currently, 297 military personnel are under treatment. Of the total military caseload, 1,223 are breakthrough cases. (Yonhap)