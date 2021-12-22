Military deploys upgraded chemical, biological reconnaissance vehicles

This photo released by the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) on Wednesday, shows the new type of armored CBRN reconnaissance vehicle (R), which recycled parts from existing military assets. (DAPA)

South Korea has completed the deployment of upgraded reconnaissance vehicles with stronger capabilities to counter chemical and biological security threats, the state arms procurement agency said Wednesday.



The chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) reconnaissance vehicle is able to monitor hazardous airborne agents from a long distance and can send a CBRN warning via a military communications line, the Defense Acquisition Program Administration said.



The vehicle has been developed by refitting existing military assets under a scheme meant to reduce its production costs, the administration said.



"It is expected that (the vehicle) will play a pivotal role for our military to maintain a CBRN readiness posture during not only wartime but also peacetime," the DAPA said in a press release. (Yonhap)