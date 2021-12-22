6 companies to recall over 34,000 vehicles over faulty parts

(Yonhap)

Hyundai Motor Co., Mercedes-Benz Korea and four other companies will voluntarily recall more than 34,000 vehicles to fix faulty components, the transport ministry said Wednesday.



This is the latest in a series of recalls by carmakers operating in South Korea due to problems with vehicle components.



The six companies, including Hyundai's smaller affiliate Kia Corp., Toyota Motors Corp. and Stellantis Korea, are recalling a combined 34,639 units of 13 different models, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.



Stellantis is a 50:50 joint venture set up through the merger of US carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. and French automaker PSA Groupe.



The problems include a possible power outage during driving in Hyundai's Sonata gasoline hybrid model, brake pedal problems in Toyota's Camry sedan and software problems in Mercedes-Benz's S 450 4MATIC sedan, the statement said.



Vehicle owners can contact or visit designated repair and service centers to replace the parts free of charge beginning this week, the ministry said. (Yonhap)