[Graphic News] Pandemic stress weighs heavily on Gen Z: poll

Isolation. Anxiety. Uncertainty. The stresses of the coronavirus pandemic have taken a toll on Americans of all ages, but a new poll finds that teens and young adults have faced some of the heaviest struggles as they come of age during a time of extreme turmoil.
Overall, more than a third of Americans ages 13 to 56 cite the pandemic as a major source of stress, and many say it has made certain parts of their lives harder. But when it comes to education, friendships and dating, the disruption has had a pronounced impact among Generation Z, according to a new survey from MTV Entertainment Group and the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
Among Americans in Gen Z — ages 13 to 24 in the survey — 46 percent said the pandemic has made it harder to pursue their education or career goals, compared to 36 percent of millennials and 31 percent in Generation X. There was a similar gap when it came to dating and romantic relationships, with 40 percent of Gen Z saying it became harder.
Forty-five percent of Gen Z also reported greater difficulty maintaining good relationships with friends, compared to 39 percent of Gen X Americans. While many millennials also said friendships were harder, Gen Z was less likely than millennials to say the pandemic actually made that easier, 18 percent vs. 24 percent. (AP)
By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com
)