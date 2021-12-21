BOK faces dilemma over inflation, growth

The Bank of Korea appears to be facing a dilemma of rising inflation and slow growth ahead of a decision in January to carry out another rate hike, amid soaring producer and consumer prices.
Producer prices in November hit a record high, up 0.5 percent on-month and 9.6 percent on-year. The prices have been on a steady rise since November 2020, the longest since May 2011, when they ended a 19-month rally.
“The base effect makes the rise look worse than it actually is. In November last year, oil and raw material prices were lower. This year they all jumped,” the Bank of Korea said.
Petroleum and metal products led the record rise this year, with food prices like vegetables marking a steep increase. Cucumber prices rose 125 percent on-year
Meanwhile, consumer prices also accelerated 3.7 percent in November, the biggest rise since 2011. The hike, owing to the pandemic recovery, is higher than 2 percent the Bank of Korea sees as fitting to carry out a balanced monetary policy.
“The consumer prices have gone a little loose from our target range for some time and we expect them to go on like that next year,” Bank of Korea Gov. Lee Ju-yeol said, describing soaring inflation as depreciating households’ purchasing power and blocking sustainable growth.
Household debt, which saw a brief sign of slowing in the early 2000s, has been growing for the past 16 years, though loan curbs are seen as putting a stop to the growth trajectory.
Concerns over a benchmark rate hike are growing because the hike would slow economic activity even more and suspend growth, as the country is still riding out the latest omicron variant and supply bottlenecks.
The state-run Korea Development Institute said another rate hike could knock as much as 0.15 percentage point off the country’s 2021 GDP growth, saying the financial markets still saw uncertainties as the pandemic has shown no signs of abating.
Lee has reiterated that he would normalize the monetary practice to pre-pandemic levels, though he refrained from dictating when the rate hike would take place next year between January and February.
Sung Tae-yoon, an economics professor at Yonsei University, said the central bank would have to forge ahead with a hike.
“A hike is unavoidable given the inflation we see today. And the US Fed is accelerating its push to stop supporting the market, which is just another reason we would see to a hike here.”
By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com
)