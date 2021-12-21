 Back To Top
Entertainment

Korean streaming platform Tving reveals new original content list for 2022

By Song Seung-hyun
Published : Dec 21, 2021 - 16:49       Updated : Dec 21, 2021 - 16:49
A collection of posters for new Tving original content coming in 2022 (Tving)
A collection of posters for new Tving original content coming in 2022 (Tving)

The number of subscribers at CJ ENM’s streaming platform Tving has increased dramatically since October last year on the back of its original content, the company said.

The number of paid subscribers to Tving increased by 256 percent as of Dec. 18, a rise which the company attributed to the popularity of its 60 original and exclusive content that it started offering in January.

To further expand its reach, the streaming platform operator on Tuesday unveiled a list of new Tving originals that is slated to come out next year.

Notable original dramas directed by renowned film directors include “Yonder” directed by Lee Joon-ik, a master of period films and thriller series, and “Monstrous” (working title) directed by Yeon Sang-ho, who is widely known for directing multiple zombie films, including “Train to Busan” and “Peninsula.” Yeon also directed the recent hit Netflix series “Hellbound.”

“Yonder” is Lee’s first drama series and stars two top stars --Shin Ha-kyun and Han Ji-min. The drama tells the story of a man who goes to a space where he can meet his dead wife.

“Monstrous“ depicts the story of a village where a cursed Buddha statue appears. The series also stars many popular actors, including Koo Kyo-hwan and Shin Hyun-bin.

Sequels of hit dramas that were introduced this year, such as “Yumi’s Cells” and “Work Later, Drink Now,” are also on the list.

Popular variety shows like “Girls’ High School Mystery Class” and “Transit Love” (translated) will also return with a new season next year.

Tving also added that it will cooperate with its strategic partner ViacomCBS to create a Paramount+ section on the streaming platform offering popular content like “Top Gun” and “Mission Impossible.”

Paramount+ will also feature Korean contents by CJ ENM for the US market.

Meanwhile, K-Content by CJ ENM was launched on Pluto TV, a ViacomCBS streaming channel, on Dec. 14 for US audiences.

By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com)
