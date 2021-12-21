Virtual model Lucy set to debut as Lotte Shopping show host

Photos of Lotte Home Shopping’s virtual model Lucy (Lotte Shopping)
Virtual humans are everywhere: They promote products on social media, appear on billboard ads and now host infomercial shows.
Lotte Home Shopping said Tuesday its virtual model Lucy will make her television debut as a show host on Wednesday for a special Christmas broadcast.
Lucy is scheduled to appear in a teaser clip of the program and will introduce products offered on sale. This will be the first time the public gets to hear her voice, the infomercial channel said.
Boasting 70,000 followers on social media, Lucy is a virtual model created by the shopping channel last September. It uses 3D Assets technology that blends digital images seamlessly with real-world footage.
Lotte Home Shopping said it plans to make Lucy more lifelike by using real-time rendering technology and have her engage in conversations with customers.
“Our goal is to introduce a more human-like Lucy not only on our existing platforms like TV and mobile, but also at our metaverse shopping space,” said an official from Lotte Shopping.
