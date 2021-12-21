LG’s wireless StanbyME TV to hit Asia

A StanbyME TV user is seen imitating home gardening skills with a livestreamed video on the screen. (LG Electronics)

LG Electronics announced Tuesday it plans to release its wireless StanbyME televisions in the Asian market starting this month and heightened its production capacity by threefold to meet demand overseas.



Hong Kong will be the first Asian market for LG to set its sights on, according to the electronics arm of South Korea’s fourth-largest conglomerate.



Sales of the movable 27-inch TVs, powered by built-in batteries that last for three hours on a single charge, will begin within December in Hong Kong, followed by other Asian markets including Singapore and Vietnam. LG Electronics added it has already been taking preorders online from Vietnamese customers. The product has so far been available only in Korea since August.



In the wake of the overseas sales, LG Electronics has increased the monthly premium TV production by threefold in a factory in Gumi, South Gyeongsang Province. LG Electronics did not disclose how many StanbyME TVs are being manufactured each month.





A promotional image of LG Electronics’ StanbyME TV (LG Electronics)