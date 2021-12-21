 Back To Top
Business

LG’s wireless StanbyME TV to hit Asia

By Son Ji-hyoung
Published : Dec 21, 2021 - 14:00       Updated : Dec 21, 2021 - 14:04
A StanbyME TV user is seen imitating home gardening skills with a livestreamed video on the screen. (LG Electronics)
A StanbyME TV user is seen imitating home gardening skills with a livestreamed video on the screen. (LG Electronics)
LG Electronics announced Tuesday it plans to release its wireless StanbyME televisions in the Asian market starting this month and heightened its production capacity by threefold to meet demand overseas.

Hong Kong will be the first Asian market for LG to set its sights on, according to the electronics arm of South Korea’s fourth-largest conglomerate.

Sales of the movable 27-inch TVs, powered by built-in batteries that last for three hours on a single charge, will begin within December in Hong Kong, followed by other Asian markets including Singapore and Vietnam. LG Electronics added it has already been taking preorders online from Vietnamese customers. The product has so far been available only in Korea since August.

In the wake of the overseas sales, LG Electronics has increased the monthly premium TV production by threefold in a factory in Gumi, South Gyeongsang Province. LG Electronics did not disclose how many StanbyME TVs are being manufactured each month. 

A promotional image of LG Electronics’ StanbyME TV (LG Electronics)
A promotional image of LG Electronics’ StanbyME TV (LG Electronics)
LG‘s StanbyME is the company‘s high-end lifestyle TV brand. The TV is attached to a stand that can wheel around a house, challenging the idea that people need to enjoy watching TV by sitting on a couch. The stand’s heights can be adjusted by about 20 centimeters, while its screen with a touchscreen interface can be swiveled, tilted and rotated.

According to LG, StanbyME TVs have been through major updates, which allow for the electronic device to be compatible with Apple‘s proprietary system AirPlay and Kakao’s webtoons. Also, voice features have been added for people with disabilities.

The product has been hailed as an exemplary case by LG of pursuing “valuable user experience” by sitting on the same side of the table with customers, a mantra suggested by LG‘s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Koo Kwang-mo in the New Year’s speech delivered on Monday.

LG‘s StanbyME TV, whose model name is 27Art10, is one of the lifestyle TV lineups that will be unveiled at CES 2022 in January, along with LG Objet TV 65Art90, another premium line featuring a movable fabric cover, which users may lean against a wall.

By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)
