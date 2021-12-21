Bangladesh marks 50th Victory Day

GREAT VICTORY DAY – Bangladesh Ambassador Md. Delwar Hossain hoists Bangladeshi flag and delivers welcome remarks at the Bangladesh Embassy in Seoul on Thursday, paying a rich tribute to Bangladesh’s first president, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who is known as the “father of the nation and the valiant freedom fighters and violated women, whose supreme sacrifices ushered in the independence through a nine-month historic war of independence.“ (Embassy of Bangladesh in Seoul)
By Sanjay Kumar (sanjaykumar@heraldcorp.com
)