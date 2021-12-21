 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Sports

KBO's Landers sign ex-MLB pitcher Ivan Nova

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 21, 2021 - 11:33       Updated : Dec 21, 2021 - 11:33

Gwangju-Kia Champions Field in Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul (Yonhap)
Gwangju-Kia Champions Field in Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul (Yonhap)
Ivan Nova, a former 16-game winner for the New York Yankees, is coming to South Korea.

The SSG Landers of the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) announced on Tuesday they signed Nova to a one-year deal at up to US$1 million, the maximum amount of money allowed for new foreign players. The 34-year-old right-hander will make $750,000 in guaranteed salary and $150,000 in signing bonus, and he can pick up an additional $100,000 in incentives.

The Dominican Republic-native was signed by the Yankees as an amateur free agent in 2004, and made his big league debut in 2010.

In his first full big league season in 2011, Nova went 16-4 with a 3.70 ERA in 28 games, and finished fourth in the American League Rookie of the Year voting.

He was traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates during the 2016 season. He stayed with the Bucs through 2018, and then went on to pitch for the Chicago White Sox in 2019 and the Detroit Tigers in 2020.

For his big league career, Nova went 90-77 with a 4.38 ERA in 240 appearances, including 227 starts.

Nova has been pitching in the Dominican Winter League this year.

The Landers say Nova is an excellent groundball pitcher whose wealth of big league experience should bring stability to their rotation.

The Landers have now completed their foreign player signings for 2022. They'd earlier brought back starter Wilmer Font and signed new infielder Kevin Cron.

KBO clubs can sign up to three players from overseas, and no more than two pitchers. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114