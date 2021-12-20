 Back To Top
National

Korea reports additional case of highly pathogenic bird flu

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 20, 2021 - 20:45       Updated : Dec 20, 2021 - 21:37

Poultry farm in Asan, South Chungcheong Province on Wednesday (Asan City)
Poultry farm in Asan, South Chungcheong Province on Wednesday (Asan City)

    South Korea has confirmed an additional case of highly pathogenic avian influenza in the southeastern part of the country, the agriculture ministry said Monday.

   The latest case was reported at a farm where around 12,000 ducks are being raised in Yeongam, 384 kilometers south of Seoul, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.

   Health authorities have cordoned off the site and are culling ducks there to prevent the spread of the disease outside the farm, it added.

   Highly pathogenic avian influenza is very contagious among birds and can cause severe illness and even death, especially in domestic poultry. (Yonhap)

 

