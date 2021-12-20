[Today’s K-pop] aespa remakes 90s hit song

(Credit: SM Entertainment)



aespa put out its own take on “Dreams Come True,” a 1998 hit song by S.E.S., on Monday.



BoA participated in producing the remake for the rookie girl group adding fresh energy and hip-hop vibe to the dreamy sounds of the main track from the second studio album of S.E.S.



This is part of “remastering project” by label SM Entertainment and YouTube that upgrades the music videos and songs of legendary artists produced by the entertainment giant from over the past two decades.



On Thursday, a video clip following the quartet and BoA working on the project will be unveiled through SM Town's YouTube channel. Bada of S.E.S. will also make an appearance giving advice.



(Credit: Big Hit Music)



The music video of BTS’ “Permission to Dance” generated 400 million views on YouTube as of Monday, said label Big Hit Music.



The dance pop number was released in July and headed straight to the top of Billboard’s Hot 100 and is staying on Billboard’s global tallies.



The music video is the septet’s 16th to reach the milestone. The band has a total of 35 videos with over 100 million views including those of “Boy With Luv” (1.4 billion), “DNA” and “Dynamite” (both 1.3 billion), “MIC Drop Remix” (1.1 billion), “Fake Love” and “Idol” (both 1 billion), “Blood Sweat Tears” (800 million) and “Fire” (700 million).



Meanwhile, Jin’s first original soundtrack “Yours,” for drama “Mt. Jiri,” topped iTunes top songs chart in 100 regions as of Monday. This is the most regions for a solo musician’s work in the world this year.



Golden Child to debut in Japan next month





(Credit: Woollim Entertainment)



Golden Child will officially debut in Japan on Jan. 26, announced agency Woollim Entertainment.



It will be a joint effort with Universal Music and the boy band will put out a single “A Woo!!” The debut single will also include Japanese version of “Wannabe,” with which the band started its three-part series, as well as “Damdadi,” its debut song in Korea from its first EP “Gold-Cha!”



Separately, Y and Hong Juchan made a successful debut on stage last week. The two are appearing in a musical “Altar Boyz” that premiered on Dec. 18. After the first performance, they thanked their fans through a statement.



“I will try and make the rest of the performances as perfect as possible for those who have ventured this cold weather,” said Y.



Sam Kim collaborates with Thai musician Mew Suppasit





(Credit: Antenna)