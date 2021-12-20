[Graphic News] Samsung retains No. 1 spot in Q3 global smartphone market: report

Samsung Electronics retained the top spot in the global smartphone market in the third quarter of the year, a report showed.
The world‘s largest smartphone maker held a market share of 20 percent in the July-September period, followed by Apple with 14 percent and Xiaomi with 13 percent, according to a report from market researcher Counterpoint Research.
During the three months, the South Korean tech giant shipped 69.3 million smartphones, up 20 percent from the previous quarter and down 14 percent from a year ago.
The number of countries where Samsung enjoyed the leading position, however, decreased to 43 from 46 two years ago.
The company led the smartphone markets in Europe, Latin America and Middle East plus Africa, while Chinese phone maker Vivo led the Asian market and Apple led the North American market. (Yonhap)
