Louis Vuitton out, as duty-free suffers

Chinese customers walk pass a Louis Vuitton boutique located in a duty-free store in Seoul. (The Korea Herald/Kang Jae-eun)



Louis Vuitton, a brand that once symbolized the prestige that came along with overseas travel for Koreans, is exiting some duty-free stores in Korea, according to multiple officials in the industry.



“Louis Vuitton announced mid this year it will pull out of all Korean duty-free stores operating in the city. It’s unclear exactly when, but we expect it will be around the end of the year to early 2022,” said one official from a local duty-free operator who requested anonymity.



Another executive who previously worked at a top luxury fashion brand said Louis Vuitton “seemed to have stopped providing new products” to its duty-free city stores.



Louis Vuitton has four duty-free retail units in Seoul, one in Busan and two on Jeju Island. It was not clear if the company is planning to pull out of all of the city locations, while it appears set to remain at Incheon Airport.



The move from the French luxury house is a signal that local duty-free stores may no longer be an attractive sales channel for luxury brands due to their heavy dependence on Chinese resellers who purchase products in bulk and sell them back home through e-commerce platforms like TaoBao.



“The problem right now is the attitude change from global brands. I am not sure if they will be favorable to Korean duty-free stores that sort of turned into a parallel importer for Chinese merchants,” said analyst Park Jong-dae from Hana Securities.



A top brand like Louis Vuitton leaving the industry could have a domino effect, officials say, since it could motivate other high-end brands like Chanel or Tiffany & Co. to leave too, and eventually weaken the competitiveness of Korea’s duty-free industry as a whole.





Chinese resellers



Sales from local travelers have neared zero over the past two years, and the Korean duty-free industry’s dependence on Chinese merchants has become bigger than ever.



According to data from the Korea Duty Free Association, local duty-free retailers recorded 1.77 trillion won ($1.49 billion) in sales, of which 96.4 percent came from global customers -- mostly individual resellers from China.



Retailers acknowledge the harm Chinese merchants have on the industry as products sold on third-party sites or unofficial channels could hurt the brand’s luxury image and identity the companies have tried so hard to maintain. The more Chinese resellers buy from Korean duty-free shops, the higher risks luxury brands face in controlling the product distribution, observers say.



But for duty-free operators in Korea, Chinese resellers are important for now as they are the key source of income, considering travel limitations under the pandemic and the many government restrictions in place for local consumers.



Under the current customs law, Koreans are only allowed to purchase up to $5,000 at duty-free stores, a figure that has been unchanged for 43 years. The limit was intended to promote modest shopping in the past when the government restricted locals from traveling abroad.



Of the $5,000, only $600 worth of duty-free goods are exempted from taxes. This means Koreans have to pay a 30 percent tax on the remaining $4,400 bought at duty-free stores. The cap has stayed flat since being raised from $400 in 2014.



“The duty-free limit increased only $200 over the past 33 years. The amount of increase is too small compared to the increase in national income and outbound travelers during the same period,” said one industry official.



Industry officials say there is much more room for domestic sales to grow if the cap is raised to an amount that meets Korea’s national income, which has grown 9 percent over the same seven-year period.



The amount is also far below the spending power Korean consumers have, they explain. Korean consumers bought on average $1,375 of duty-free goods when the government temporarily allowed duty-free shopping for passengers of nonlanding flights this year, according to data provide by Lotte Duty Free, the largest duty-free operator in the country. The average amount purchased was more than double the current cap of $600.





Passengers walk past duty-free stores in Terminal 1 at Incheon Airport. (Yonhap)