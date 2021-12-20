Hybe teases BTS webtoon ‘7 Fates: CHAKHO’

An official poster of “7 Fates: CHAKHO” (Hybe)
Hybe, the K-pop powerhouse behind the superband BTS, has released an official teaser for “7 Fates: CHAKHO,” an upcoming original webtoon collaboration among BTS members, Hybe and Naver Webtoon.
The one-minute video, starring RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, talks about fate -- the central theme of the upcoming webtoon.
In the teaser clip, the members are seen reaching toward a ball of light as a dramatic instrumental song plays in the background.
Drawn from the tiger hunters, or chakhogapsa, of Korea’s Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910), “7 Fates: CHAKHO” presents the stories of seven boys as they overcome numerous hardships and trials.
The series is the first project to be released after Hybe and Naver Webtoon announced a deal to produce original contents starring artists from the entertainment agency.
Hybe labelmates Enhypen and Tomorrow X Together are also to feature in the series “Dark Moon” and “The Star Seekers,” respectively.
The webtoon-related contents -- group photos, the official teaser, concept photos and character posters -- are scheduled to be released through the official Instagram of “7 Fates: Chakho.” starting Jan. 2.
The first episode of “7 Fates: Chakho” will be released in 10 different countries on Jan. 15 via Naver Webtoon.
By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com
)