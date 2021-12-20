 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Entertainment

Hybe teases BTS webtoon ‘7 Fates: CHAKHO’

By Lee Si-jin
Published : Dec 20, 2021 - 17:40       Updated : Dec 20, 2021 - 17:41
An official poster of “7 Fates: CHAKHO” (Hybe)
An official poster of “7 Fates: CHAKHO” (Hybe)
Hybe, the K-pop powerhouse behind the superband BTS, has released an official teaser for “7 Fates: CHAKHO,” an upcoming original webtoon collaboration among BTS members, Hybe and Naver Webtoon.

The one-minute video, starring RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, talks about fate -- the central theme of the upcoming webtoon.

In the teaser clip, the members are seen reaching toward a ball of light as a dramatic instrumental song plays in the background.

Drawn from the tiger hunters, or chakhogapsa, of Korea’s Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910), “7 Fates: CHAKHO” presents the stories of seven boys as they overcome numerous hardships and trials.

The series is the first project to be released after Hybe and Naver Webtoon announced a deal to produce original contents starring artists from the entertainment agency.

Hybe labelmates Enhypen and Tomorrow X Together are also to feature in the series “Dark Moon” and “The Star Seekers,” respectively.

The webtoon-related contents -- group photos, the official teaser, concept photos and character posters -- are scheduled to be released through the official Instagram of “7 Fates: Chakho.” starting Jan. 2.

The first episode of “7 Fates: Chakho” will be released in 10 different countries on Jan. 15 via Naver Webtoon.

By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114