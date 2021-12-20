Krafton invests $5m in Indian dating app 'FRND'

FRND's corporate logo is shown in this undated image. (Krafton Inc.)

Krafton Inc., the South Korean gaming giant behind the global smash hit "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" (PUBG), said Monday that it has invested $5 million in the Indian dating app FRND.



The investment into FRND is part of a Series A round of funding worth $6.5 million that includes other investors, such as India Quotient and Elevation Capital, the company said.



A Series A round of financing is the first round of financing that a startup receives from a venture capital firm.



FRND is a dating app that allows users to connect with each other through one-on-one voice chat while playing games. It currently provides services in 10 Indian languages and plans to expand to more languages through the investment, according to Krafton. (Yonhap)