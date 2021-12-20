 Back To Top
Entertainment

Nine independent films to be screened for free at Cinematech KOFA

By Song Seung-hyun
Published : Dec 20, 2021 - 17:13       Updated : Dec 20, 2021 - 17:17
Poster promotes the Korean Film Archive’s year-end special screening of independent films (The Korean Film Archive)
The Korean Film Archive on Monday announced it will screen nine Korean independent films that were well received between December last year and November this year at Cinematech KOFA in Sangam-dong, Seoul.

The nine films are “Happy Children” by Lee Ji-won, “I Don’t Fire Myself” by Lee Tae-gyeom, “Snowball” by Lee Woo-jung, “Festival” by Kim Rok-kyung, “Black Light” by Bae Jong-dae, “Short Vacation” by Kwon Min-pyo and Seo Han-sol, “Areum Married” by Parkkang Areum, “The Rain Comes Soon” by Ko Bong-soo and “Underground” by Kim Jung-geun.

Two movies will be screened each day from Wednesday to Dec. 31, except for Dec. 27, as the Cinematech KOFA closes Mondays.

Also, eight previous works of the directors that are being introduced through this screening will be made available via the Korean Film Archive’s KMDb website from Wednesday.

Since “Short Vacation” is the directorial debut film of both Kwon and Seo, no previous works for them will be screened online this year.

“It will be a good opportunity for the audience who missed the films at the time of their release, and it will also be a valuable time to better understand the world of the director’s work,” the Korean Film Archive said.

Both online and offline screenings are free. English subtitles are not available for the independent films.

By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com)
