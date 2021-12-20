 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Business

Hyundai Heavy to present next-generation shipping mobility at CES 2022

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 20, 2021 - 14:34       Updated : Dec 20, 2021 - 14:34

This graphic image shows Hyundai Heavy Industries Group's next-generation technologies to be showcased at CES 2022. (Yonhap)
This graphic image shows Hyundai Heavy Industries Group's next-generation technologies to be showcased at CES 2022. (Yonhap)
South Korean shipbuilding giant Hyundai Heavy Industries Group said Monday that it will showcase its latest and next-generation mobility technologies at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES), making its debut at the major tech trade show.

The tech fair, better known as CES, is set to run for four days from Jan. 5-8 in Las Vegas.

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. and its affiliates will offer a glimpse into the future of shipping mobility, with focus on autonomous navigation.

They will also present cutting edge industrial machinery, one of its core sectors, merging artificial intelligence with robot technology. Hyundai will introduce its own unique vision into the future in the field of energy, based on eco-friendly technology.

"The autonomous navigation technology will not only allow easier access to maritime leisure activities, but also provide innovations in logistics, and transform all aspects of marine development from probing for resources, eliminating pollution, to marine ecology studies," said the shipbuilder.

The group's construction machinery units Hyundai Doosan Infracore and Hyundai Construction Equipment will highlight their robotic industrial equipment and remote-control capabilities.

Hyundai Robotics, a pioneer in South Korea's industrial automation and robotic sector, will display various service robots that can provide everyday robotic solutions ranging from food and beverages to anti-viral and disinfection services, according to the shipbuilding firm. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114