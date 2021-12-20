Hyundai Heavy to present next-generation shipping mobility at CES 2022

This graphic image shows Hyundai Heavy Industries Group's next-generation technologies to be showcased at CES 2022. (Yonhap)

South Korean shipbuilding giant Hyundai Heavy Industries Group said Monday that it will showcase its latest and next-generation mobility technologies at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES), making its debut at the major tech trade show.



The tech fair, better known as CES, is set to run for four days from Jan. 5-8 in Las Vegas.



Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. and its affiliates will offer a glimpse into the future of shipping mobility, with focus on autonomous navigation.



They will also present cutting edge industrial machinery, one of its core sectors, merging artificial intelligence with robot technology. Hyundai will introduce its own unique vision into the future in the field of energy, based on eco-friendly technology.



"The autonomous navigation technology will not only allow easier access to maritime leisure activities, but also provide innovations in logistics, and transform all aspects of marine development from probing for resources, eliminating pollution, to marine ecology studies," said the shipbuilder.



The group's construction machinery units Hyundai Doosan Infracore and Hyundai Construction Equipment will highlight their robotic industrial equipment and remote-control capabilities.



Hyundai Robotics, a pioneer in South Korea's industrial automation and robotic sector, will display various service robots that can provide everyday robotic solutions ranging from food and beverages to anti-viral and disinfection services, according to the shipbuilding firm. (Yonhap)