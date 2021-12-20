 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
National

S. Korea enshrines remains of 370 Korean War troops excavated this year

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 20, 2021 - 11:26       Updated : Dec 20, 2021 - 11:26

This photo provided by the defense ministry on Nov. 24, 2021, shows a South Korean soldier working to recover remains of fallen soldiers from the 1950-53 Korean War inside the Demilitarized Zone. (Defense Ministry)
This photo provided by the defense ministry on Nov. 24, 2021, shows a South Korean soldier working to recover remains of fallen soldiers from the 1950-53 Korean War inside the Demilitarized Zone. (Defense Ministry)
South Korea on Monday held an annual ceremony enshrining the remains of 370 fallen troops that its excavation team recovered from key battle sites of the 1950-53 Korean War this year.

The defense ministry's team and troops from the Army and the Marine Corps recovered the remains of the troops, including 281 South Koreans, in 41 locations, including border counties of Cherwon and Inje, during their excavation work from March to November

While most remains have yet to be identified, 24 of the 370 troops are presumed to be North Korean with 65 thought to be Chinese, according to the Office for Government Policy Coordination under the prime minister's office.

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum, Vice Defense Minister Park Jae-min and Veterans Affairs Minister Hwang Ki-chul attended the somber event at the Seoul National Cemetery, reiterating the government's commitment to returning the fallen troops to their families.

"We will continue to fulfill the infinite state responsibility to return the deceased troops who made the sacrifices for the nation," the Office for Government Policy Coordination said in a press release.

The government launched the excavation project in 2000 to mark the 50th anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War. Its team has so far recovered the remains of more than 12,000 troops killed in the conflict. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114